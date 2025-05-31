More evacuations ordered as crews battle wildfires burning in Manitoba

Photo: The Canadian Press This photo provided by the Manitoba government shows wildfires in Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

UPDATE: 9:45 a.m.

More people in northern Manitoba are leaving their homes as wildfires continue to threaten communities.

The roughly 600 residents of Cranberry Portage have been placed under a mandatory evacuation order because fires have knocked out power to the community -- a situation expected to last for days.

An evacuation of Pimicikamak Cree Nation, which started earlier this week, is ongoing and officials are expecting five flights to leave for Winnipeg by the end of today.

One of the major areas of concern is in Flin Flon, a city of some 5,000 residents that has already been evacuated.

A fire is burning very close to town and officials are worried a shift in the wind could bring flames right into the community.

Some 17,000 Manitobans have had to leave their homes due to fires, and the forecast in the Flin Flon region does not call for rain in the coming days.

Thousands have also been affected by wildfires in Saskatchewan and Alberta, with 1,300 people in the community of Swan Hills northwest of Edmonton already forced from their homes.

ORIGINAL: 7:10 a.m.

There's no rain in the forecast for Flin Flon, Manitoba over the next week as crews there fight a wildfire that's raging nearby.

Temperatures throughout the weekend are expecting to range from the low to high 20s, before cooling off.

Thousands have evacuated the northwestern Manitoba city, including municipal government officials and health-care professionals.

Flin Flon mayor George Fontaine said on Friday that unless things changed, the fire was projected to take chunks out of the town.

As of now, wildfires in Manitoba have displaced more than 17,000 people.

