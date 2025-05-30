Teen girl found guilty of manslaughter in attack on homeless Toronto man

Photo: The Canadian Press Kenneth Lee is shown in a Toronto Police Service handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto Police Service

A judge has found a teen girl not guilty of second-degree murder in the fatal swarming attack on a homeless Toronto man — but guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Philip Campbell says he wasn't convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that the girl had the state of mind required for murder in the 2022 attack on Kenneth Lee.

The girl, who was 14 at the time of the attack, had tried to plead guilty to manslaughter at the start of her murder trial, but the Crown rejected that plea.

Prosecutors had alleged that the girl was the one who inflicted Lee's fatal wound by stabbing the 59-year-old with a knife or a small pair of scissors during the December 2022 attack.

No knife was ever recovered as part of the investigation, the trial heard, and the defence said the girl didn't have a knife at any point that night.

Security footage of the swarming attack at a downtown Toronto parkette was central to the trial — but the girl's defence lawyer argued it's impossible to tell from the video who stabbed Lee and when.