Young teen charged in fatal stabbing of senior Ontario senior

Photo: The Canadian Press Community members in Pickering, Ont., are reeling after a 13-year-old boy was arrested following the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman outside her home yesterday. A small memorial to the slain woman is seen in Pickering on Friday, May 30, 2025.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder after an elderly woman was fatally stabbed outside her home in Pickering, Ont., police said Friday.

Durham Regional Police said the attack happened in the area of Lynn Heights Drive and Fairport Road around 3 p.m. Thursday, and a passerby found the woman on the ground.

The woman was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre where she was pronounced dead, police said. Pickering Mayor Kevin Ashe confirmed the woman was in her 80s. Her name has not been released.

Police announced the arrest Thursday night, hours after an emergency alert was issued warning nearby residents not to leave their homes while the search for the suspect was underway.

The 14-year-old suspect, who police had initially said was 13, was arrested "without incident" around 8:30 p.m., officials said. He faces a charge of first-degree murder.

Police have called the incident a "sadistic and cowardly unprovoked attack."

Sgt. Joanne McCabe said at a press conference Friday morning that there was a "brief conversation" between the suspect and victim before the stabbing.

"At this point, we can't find any connection between the two of them," McCabe said.

She added police are investigating reports from community members that the suspect was allegedly spotted in the neighbourhood in the days before the attack.

"We're looking into the reports that people are saying that he was in the area," McCabe added, noting that anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

Brian Fredericks, who lives across the street from the victim, called her a "lovely lady" who took care of her husband with mobility issues.

“Totally heartbroken, couldn’t understand why would someone do that ... very sad,” he said.

Ashe said in a phone interview Friday that the incident has shaken the community, and the city has to come together and heal.

"When one of our community is suffering or grieving, the whole community does," the mayor said.

A vigil organized by community members is set to take place in the victim's neighbourhood Friday night.