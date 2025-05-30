Fierce winds may force evacuation of Flin Flon says mayor

Photo: The Canadian Press A wildfire in the Flin Flon, Man. area is shown in a government handout photo on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

The mayor of Flin Flon, Man., says fierce, shifting winds are threatening to propel a nearby raging wildfire into the city and begin burning structures.

"Unless we get one heck of a boost, it's projected to take chunks out of our town and surrounding areas," George Fontaine said in an interview Friday morning.

"It's looking very ugly right now."

Fontaine added, "We're trying to manage and maintain and keep our crews.

"We're begging for air support (to help douse the fire). It's really crucial."

All 5,000 residents of the remote northwestern municipality were ordered out earlier this week ahead of a wildfire that began over the boundary in Saskatchewan but is now menacing Flin Flon on its northern perimeter.

There are another 1,000 people in cottages and homes surrounding Flin Flon.

The city has directed all remaining residents to be out before noon Friday, with buses taking those who don't have shelter to Winnipeg.

Winnipeg has opened up public buildings for evacuees as it deals with hotels already crammed with other fire refugees and conventiongoers.

Manitoba is having one of its worst fire years in recent memory.

About 17,000 people are out of their homes in Manitoba due to the fires, most of them in the remote north.