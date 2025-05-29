Police arrest 13-year-old after fatal attack on elderly woman in Pickering, Ont.

Photo: The Canadian Press A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown at a Bowmanville, Ont. shopping centre parking lot on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

Police in Durham Region say they have arrested a 13-year-old after a fatal attack on an elderly woman in Pickering, Ont.

Police had been searching for a suspect in what's been described as a "sadistic," unprovoked attack on the senior outside her home.

Police issued an emergency alert late Thursday afternoon asking area residents to shelter in place after the woman was stabbed.

The shelter-in-place warning has now been lifted.

Durham Regional Police Chief Peter Moreira said the woman was outside her home in the Fairport Road and Lynn Heights Drive area just after 3 p.m. when an apparent stranger approached and stabbed her.

The suspect fled on foot and was arrested several hours later.