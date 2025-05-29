261996
260600
Canada News  

Police arrest 13-year-old after fatal attack on elderly woman in Pickering, Ont.

Child's 'sadistic' fatal attack

Sharif Hassan, The Canadian Press - | Story: 553322

Police in Durham Region say they have arrested a 13-year-old after a fatal attack on an elderly woman in Pickering, Ont.

Police had been searching for a suspect in what's been described as a "sadistic," unprovoked attack on the senior outside her home.

Police issued an emergency alert late Thursday afternoon asking area residents to shelter in place after the woman was stabbed.

The shelter-in-place warning has now been lifted.

Durham Regional Police Chief Peter Moreira said the woman was outside her home in the Fairport Road and Lynn Heights Drive area just after 3 p.m. when an apparent stranger approached and stabbed her.

The suspect fled on foot and was arrested several hours later.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (1)


More Canada News

257612