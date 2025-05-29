Saskatchewan Premier Moe declares state of emergency as rampaging wildfires spread

Photo: The Canadian Press A wildfire in the Flin Flon, Man. area is shown in a government handout photo on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Manitoba Government

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has declared a provincewide state of emergency in the fight against spreading out of control wildfires.

The declaration makes it easier for different levels of government to battle the fires, which have forced more than 4,000 residents from their homes, mainly in Saskatchewan's remote northeast region.

The declaration is set for 14 days but can be extended.

“It's a very serious situation that we're faced with in Saskatchewan,” Moe told a news conference Thursday in Prince Albert.

“We do need some rainfall. We need that sooner rather than later, and in light of that not being in the forecast, we most certainly are putting in place every measure possible to prepare the province.”

Moe said he has not asked the federal government for assistance but may do so in the days ahead.

The hardest hit area is in Pelican Narrows near the Manitoba boundary, where more than 2,000 residents have been forced to flee.

Saskatchewan is the second province to invoke a state of emergency.

On Wednesday, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew made the emergency declaration as fires forced 17,000 people to escape to safety, including all 5,000 residents of the city of Flin Flon.