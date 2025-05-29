Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs back on after appeals court decision

Photo: The Canadian Press President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs are still hitting most countries around the world after a federal appeals court temporarily paused a decision from the U.S. Court of International Trade.

The lower court's Wednesday decision found Trump's use of an emergency powers law to impose sweeping tariffs exceeded his authority.

That lower court ruling says the Trump administration was not able to demonstrate how broad-based tariffs affected the fentanyl trafficking it used as justification for the tariffs.

The plaintiffs have until June 5 to reply to the Trump administration's appeal of the Court of International Trade decision.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Mark Carney said the original ruling was "welcome" but Canada's trade relationship with the U.S. is still threatened.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said he hadn't seen the appeal court decision yet but the government's goal of fighting for Canadian industry and workers hasn't changed.