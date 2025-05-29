263258
RCMP arrest Edmonton teen allegedly connected to online terrorism network

RCMP say they have arrested an Alberta teen because investigators believe the youth will commit terrorism offences.

Mounties allege a 15-year-old from Edmonton was planning to commit offences related to the COM/764.

They say it is a violent online network that lures youth and encourages them to commit sexual acts, self-harm and animal torture.

Investigators say they have commenced proceedings against the youth by way of a terrorism peace bond.

A peace bond allows investigators to monitor people who appear likely to commit a crime when there's no evidence of an actual offence.

The teen can't be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act and is set to appear in court next week.

