Wildfires rage across Manitoba, city of Flin Flon on verge of evacuation

Photo: The Canadian Press Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew speaks at a press conference before signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Ontario Premier Doug Ford at Queen’s Park in Toronto on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says widespread wildfires have the city of Flin Flon on the verge of evacuation while officials work to find places to put thousands more possible evacuees.

The city's 5,000 residents were told Tuesday to be ready to flee at a moment's notice. Hospital patients are being moved to safety.

Officials say the fire, threatening Flin Flon from the north, began Monday in the Saskatchewan town of Creighton and crossed the Manitoba boundary. The town's 1,200 residents have been asked to pack essentials and fuel up in case they’re told to leave.

At a news conference Wednesday, Kinew said crews struggled to fight the blaze overnight and water bombers were grounded due to a drone flying nearby.

"Getting some (drone-coverage) views on YouTube is not worth it," he said. "We got a community of thousands of people who are on the evacuation, and one of the reasons is because we couldn't fly water bombers.

"You have to put the good of the community ahead of your own interests right now."

The province's wildfire website says under federal regulations, people need permission to fly drones within nine kilometres of a wildfire. Penalties range from fines to 18 months in prison.

In Creighton, southerly winds are pushing flames away, says Mayor Bruce Fidler. But winds can change, leaving people on the edge of their seats. The mayor also warned people not to fly drones.

“(Drones) do nothing but endanger the lives of the pilots,” Fidler said.

Kinew said hotels are full with other evacuees and convention attendees. He is asking communities, from private businesses to recreation centres, to lend a helping hand.

"If you do get a call from an official asking you to open your doors ... we need you to take the call and to say yes," he said.

"We're turning to you, the people of Manitoba, because this is what makes us who we are as Manitobans: the willingness to step in, step up and help out."

From Manitoba to Alberta, wildfires have been forcing thousands of residents from their homes in rural areas.

About 600 residents from the town of Lynn Lake, 775 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, were ordered out due to a rapidly advancing wildfire. Just two weeks ago, a blaze near the Rural Municipality of Lac du Bonnet forced close to 1,000 people to flee.

That fire destroyed 28 homes and cottages. Two people were killed.

There are 18 active wildfires in Manitoba, said Kristin Hayward with the province's wildfire service. So far this year, Manitoba has experienced 96 fires, which she said is "well above" the province's 20-year annual average of 77.

All but four of them were likely caused by people, she said Wednesday.

"Notably, we have burned over 198,000 hectares in Manitoba this year," she said. "Our five-year average annual hectares burned is 70,500 for the entire year, so we have almost tripled the amount of area burned in just one month."

Officials said firefighters from New Brunswick, Alberta, British Columbia, and Prince Edward Island are helping to fight the flames.

On Sunday, a Parks Canada firefighter was severely injured and is in hospital.

"Thank you for what you've done to help out," Kinew said. "We wish you a very speedy recovery."

Elsewhere in Manitoba, a fire northeast of Winnipeg remains out of control. The community of Bissett is preparing for a possible evacuation.

In northern Saskatchewan, wildfire officials imposed a widespread fire ban after a little more than 2,100 people were evacuated from the communities of Pelican Narrows and Hall Lake. Conditions there have been tinder dry and nearly all wildfires have been caused by humans.

In north-central Alberta, the 1,300 residents of Swan Hills, 175 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, were ordered to leave Monday ahead of an advancing, wind-whipped fire, estimated to have grown to 3,600 hectares in size.

Alberta officials said weather conditions Wednesday were expected to increase fire activity, with temperatures forecasted to reach 28 degrees Celsius. Crews will focus on containing the southeast side of the wildfire.