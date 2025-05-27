Former PM Chrétien misses throne speech due to minor heart surgery

Photo: The Canadian Press Former Prime Minister Jean Chrétien arrives for the swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Minor heart surgery forced former prime minister Jean Chrétien to miss today's throne speech delivered by King Charles in the Senate.

Eddie Goldenberg, former senior political adviser to Chrétien, says the former leader had "some discomfort" yesterday and a doctor determined that he had a blocked artery.

Goldenberg says a stent was inserted this morning.

Tuesday's speech from the throne officially opened the new Parliament after last month's election and several former prime ministers were present.

It was the first throne speech delivered by a sitting British monarch in Canada in nearly 50 years.

Chrétien is now 91 but has remained active in politics, speaking at the Liberal leadership convention in March and at rallies for multiple candidates during the election campaign in April.

He also attended the swearing-in ceremony for Prime Minister Mark Carney's cabinet on May 13.

"He says he is feeling fine and plans to be home tomorrow," Goldenberg said.