Hope Air helps thousands of low-income Canadians reach life-saving medical care

Photo: Dave Lueneberg / Alaska Highway News Dave McElroy was one of three pilots who began Give Hope Wings, a group that helps to raise awareness and donations for the Hope Air program in B.C. and across Canada.

Hope Air is hoping you will think of them on June 6 as they mark a nationwide event that shines a light on their work to provide equal access to healthcare for all patients, no matter where they live.

Hope Air is a national charity that helps thousands of low-income Canadians reach life-saving medical care by providing free travel arrangements—including flights, accommodations, meal vouchers and local transport—for patients from over 650 rural and underserved communities.

“Rural health is only as strong as the connections we build between community and care. Hope Air bridges that gap for thousands of B.C. residents each year, making timely access to specialized treatments possible for people who need it most,” Paul Adams, with the BC Rural Health Network, said.

Last year, Hope Air provided 32,497 travel arrangements in British Columbia for 5,973 patients and escorts. These travel arrangements included 9,127 flights to care and 10,652 hotel nights.

“Hope Air Day is a nationwide affirmation that every Canadian deserves access to specialized medical care, no matter where they live, who they are, or their financial situation,” Mark Rubinstein with Hope Air said.

Hope Air has managed to help patients from 640 communities across the country, there was an 85 per cent increase in the need for services compared to 2023 and 73 per cent of patients helped have household incomes under $45,000.

“It’s a call to action for continued and enhanced collaboration between Hope Air and governments, healthcare providers, private partners, and communities to ensure the promise of universal healthcare is upheld,” Rubinstein said.

To learn more about Hope Air Day or donate click here.

Rob Gibson