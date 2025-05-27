Trump says it will cost Canada $61B to join 'Golden Dome'

Photo: The Canadian Press U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the 157th National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery, Monday in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

U.S. President Donald Trump says he told Canada it would cost $61 billion to join his plan for a missile defence shield while returning to his "51st state" rhetoric.

In a post on social media today, the president says Canada will pay billions of dollars to be part of the "Golden Dome System" but it "will cost ZERO DOLLARS if they become our cherished 51st State."

Trump's post claims Canada is considering the offer.

Trump previously said the complex multilayered system will cost $175 billion and that it will be completed within his term, which ends in 2029.

But the U.S. Congressional Budget Office estimated earlier this month that the space-based components of the program alone could cost as much as $542 billion over the next 20 years.

The comments come a few hours after King Charles opened Parliament by delivering a throne speech aimed at unifying Canada and reasserting its sovereignty.