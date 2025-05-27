Trudeau's casual footwear at royal visit draws jabs for etiquette faux pas

Photo: The Canadian Press Former prime minister Justin Trudeau's shoes are shown ahead of King Charles delivering the speech from the throne in the Senate in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Justin Trudeau’s casual footwear at Tuesday’s throne speech drew some criticism from online fashion police and royal watchers miffed to see colourful sneakers at a ceremonial event presided over by the King.

Otherwise clad in a traditional blue-on-blue-on-blue ensemble with matching suit, shirt and tie, Canada’s former prime minister appeared at King Charles' throne speech in what appeared to be green Adidas Gazelles.

The 53-year-old drew a range of hot takes online for his spin on sartorial style, with some decrying the look for being too informal and others praising the comfort-casual style.

Trudeau sat within sight of King Charles and Queen Camilla, who made a rare royal appearance for the opening of a new session of Parliament.

The King wore a dark blue striped suit with the Order of Canada around his neck and array of medals. The Queen wore a navy blue crepe silk dress and hat, with a matching Chanel handbag.

Others in attendance included Trudeau’s mother Margaret, former prime minister Stephen Harper, and former governors general Michaëlle Jean and Adrienne Clarkson.

Similar Adidas models displayed online describe the suede sneakers as "collegiate green" with stripes in a "preloved red" shade, available for around $100 and more.

Toronto etiquette expert Susy Fossati says Trudeau still represents Canada on the world stage and should have dressed more formally.

"If you're going to wear the sneakers, at least wear black," says Fossati, director of Avignon Etiquette

"What was with the green? You couldn't more stand out like a sore thumb if you tried. It's no wonder people are interpreting this a million different ways."