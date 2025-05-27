Residents across the Prairies flee, others on edge due to wildfire threats

Photo: The Canadian Press A CL415 water bomber performs at the Aero Gatineau Ottawa airshow in Gatineau on Sept. 16, 2023. People across the Canadian Prairies are out of their homes, while others are on edge as wildfires inch closer to their communities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle

From Alberta to Manitoba, residents across the Prairies are out of their homes, while others remain on edge as wildfires inch closer to their communities.

The Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation in Saskatchewan has imposed an evacuation order for more than 1,800 residents of Pelican Narrows, 412 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

They are to flee to PAGC Urban Services, also known as the Margo Fournier Centre, in Prince Albert.

In northern Manitoba, about 600 residents from the town of Lynn Lake, 775 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, were ordered out due to an advancing wildfire, estimated to be 7,000 hectares in size.

In north-central Alberta, the 1,300 residents of Swan Hills were ordered to leave Monday night ahead of an advancing, wind-whipped fire.

Meanwhile, people living southeast of Hinton, Alta., were told to prepare for a possible evacuation because of an out-of-control fire burning west of the former coal mining town of Mercoal.