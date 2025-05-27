Throne speech highlights Canada's sovereignty, commits to joining ReArm Europe

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney has an audience with King Charles at Rideau Hall in Ottawa during a royal visit on Monday, May 26, 2025.

UPDATE: 11:46 a.m.

Prime Minister Mark Carney's government confirmed Tuesday it is joining Europe's massive new rearmament plan.

Reading the speech from the throne — which lays out the government's governing priorities — King Charles said Ottawa will protect Canada's sovereignty by building up the military and engaging with ReArm Europe, a major defence procurement plan designed to ramp up arms production on the continent.

Joining ReArm Europe could reduce Canada’s reliance on the U.S. as a source of military equipment — at a time when the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is pressing a trade war with much of the world and calling for Canada's annexation.

“The government will protect Canada’s sovereignty by rebuilding, rearming and reinvesting in the Canadian Armed Forces,” King Charles said, reading from the speech.

Tuesday's speech from the throne officially opened the new Parliament following the April election. It's the first throne speech to be delivered by a sitting British monarch in Canada in nearly 50 years.

The speech mentioned "sovereignty" multiple times and ended on a note of national pride: "As the anthem reminds us, the true North is indeed strong and free."

Reading from the text, King Charles said Canada faces "unprecedented challenges" and is at a “critical moment,” as the system of global trade that made the country prosper undergoes a shift and its relationships with its key allies come under pressure.

He said the world has become “a more dangerous and uncertain place" than at any point since the Second World War, but while Canadians feel anxious about the future, the moment also brings an "opportunity for renewal."

"A confident Canada, which has welcomed new Canadians — including from some of the most tragic global conflict zones — can seize this opportunity by recognizing that all Canadians can give themselves far more than any foreign power on any continent can ever take away," he said.

While sovereignty was the key word of the day, the 23-page speech — titled "Building Canada Strong" — also called for accelerated home construction and actions to restore affordability, and used the word "build" 30 times.

The speech said the government means to quickly implement several marquee election promises, including a "middle class" tax cut to the lowest income bracket and the elimination of the GST from sales of homes at or less than $1 million to first-time homebuyers.

The speech commits the government to quickly introducing legislation to remove all federal barriers to internal trade and labour mobility by Canada Day. And it promises to reconfigure the approval process for infrastructure projects to fast-track projects of "national significance."

The speech also promises to do all of these things in a new climate of "fiscal discipline."

ORIGINAL: 6:41 a.m.

Prime Minister Mark Carney's vision for nation-building and economic growth is expected to form the main thrust of the throne speech when King Charles reads it today in the Canadian Senate.

In a speech to his caucus Sunday, Carney laid out his governing agenda for the re-opening of Parliament.

Carney said his government's immediate focus will be on affordability measures, such as quickly passing the tax cut he promised during the campaign.

He said the Liberal government had been elected to do nothing less than define "a new economic and security relationship with the United States."

Carney said his ministers will immediately introduce legislation to fast-track infrastructure projects deemed to be in the national interest and bring in a bill to eliminate all federal barriers to free trade in Canada.

Carney said his minority government team will be "very, very busy" in not just the coming weeks, but also over the next few years, and accomplish things "previously thought impossible at speeds not seen in generations."