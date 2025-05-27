Commercial kitchen faces sentencing in 2023 E. coli outbreak at Calgary daycares

Photo: The Canadian Press The Calgary Courts Centre pictured in Calgary, Monday, May 6, 2024.

A commercial kitchen is facing a sentencing hearing today after an E. coli outbreak at Calgary daycares in 2023 that saw hundreds of children fall ill.

Fueling Minds Inc. pleaded guilty to four bylaw offences in April following charges stemming from the outbreak.

Over the course of two months in the fall of 2023, 448 people were infected with E. coli and among them, 39 children and one adult were hospitalized.

A joint submission from the lawyers has recommended a fine of $10,000.

A report by Alberta Health Services last year said the outbreak was likely tied to meat loaf, but that it might never be determined how the bacteria got there.

The lawyer for Fueling Minds has said his client takes what happened seriously and the legal proceedings relate to the company's failure to have a catering license.