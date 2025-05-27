Final day of King's visit will include parade, throne speech

Photo: The Canadian Press King Charles waves to the crowd as he departs a community gathering at Lansdowne Park in Ottawa during a royal visit on Monday, May 26, 2025.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will wrap up their whirlwind visit to Canada with a bit of royal pomp today including a parade through downtown Ottawa in a horse-drawn carriage.

The royal couple arrived in Ottawa Monday afternoon and spent time at a local farmers market as well as holding private audiences with Prime Minister Mark Carney and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon.

Today they are set to arrive at Parliament Hill in a landau escorted by mounted members of the RCMP and ride a parade route where Royal watchers can catch another glimpse.

King Charles is set to read the speech from the throne to open Parliament, making him the first reigning British monarch to do so since his mother Queen Elizabeth II delivered the speech in 1977.

The King will later lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

King Charles made at least 18 official visits to Canada as the Prince of Wales, but this is his first trip to Canada since his coronation two years ago.