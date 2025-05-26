Chiefs tell King Charles to remember his treaty obligations as he visits Ottawa

Photo: The Canadian Press David Pratt delivers remarks after conceding to National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations-elect Cindy Woodhouse during the third day of the special chiefs assembly in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Dozens of First Nations leaders from across the country gathered in front of Parliament Hill Monday with a message for the King as he arrived in the city — respect your treaty partners.

Treaties were "meant to be a respectful relationship where we could continue to live our lives, practise our inherent rights of hunting, trapping, fishing and trade amongst one another," said Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Vice Chief David Pratt in front of a teepee erected on the lawn.

"It was not meant to be what it is today, which is the oppression of our people. We want to remind the King our chiefs want to see him. Our chiefs want to see the King to remind him of his obligations under treaty."

King Charles and Queen Camilla touched down in Ottawa Monday to begin their first visit to Canada since the King's coronation two years ago. Parliament also opened Monday and MPs voted to elect the new Speaker of the House of Commons.

While Prime Minister Mark Carney and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon were both scheduled to have audiences with the King and Queen, the leaders gathered on Parliament Hill argued that they should also have a seat at the table.

"We always hear about nation-to-nation, but when we get ready for the throne speech, and where the King is going to be speaking, our leadership have not been invited in those spaces," said Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Kyra Wilson.

Late Monday afternoon, it was announced that the King and Queen would also hold audiences with the leaders of three national Indigenous organizations: Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami President Natan Obed and Métis National Council President Victoria Pruden.

"We are getting ready to move ahead and move forward with our relationship with the Crown," Wilson said.

"And what that means is Canada is no longer making decisions for our people. That's something we've been dealing with for generations... There needs to be a renewed relationship with Canada. They need to understand our rights as First Nations people."

The assembled First Nations leaders said they also want the federal Liberals to take action on reforming the child welfare system, protecting traditional lands and building infrastructure desperately needed in Indigenous communities.

"There's billions, if not trillions of dollars taken out of our territories every year. None of it comes back to our nations," said Grand Chief of Treaty 8 First Nations Trevor Mercredi.

"We all have issues at home, but we're here today to fight for the most important issue of all, and that's our treaties. It's about time the King, the prime minister and premiers fully understand. And if it takes lawsuits for them to fully understand, that's what we'll do once again."