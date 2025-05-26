Alberta government reports 600 cases of measles since early March

Photo: The Canadian Press An Alberta Health Services sign is pictured outside the Rockyview General Hospital in Calgary, Thursday, March 20, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta has seen more than 600 cases of measles since early March, as 19 more cases of the highly contagious disease have been confirmed.

The province says 22 are still transmissible and all but two of the new cases are in southern Alberta, the area that has seen most of the province's cases.

Alberta Health Services says the slew of cases is likely due to underreporting, prompting officials to issue an exposure advisory until further notice.

All people living, working, attending school or travelling are to be aware of the significant current risk for measles disease, and ensure immunizations are up-to-date.

Government data shows a large majority of Alberta's total cases have been reported in children, including 188 in those under the age of five.

As of earlier this month, 44 people had been hospitalized.

Measles symptoms include fever, coughing, runny nose, red eyes and a blotchy, red rash that appears three to seven days after the fever starts.