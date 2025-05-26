Carney will not take up Trudeau's question period tradition

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney smiles as he rises for the first time in the House of Commons following the election of the Speaker on Monday, May 26, 2025 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Mark Carney will take part in his first question period on Wednesday — but will not carry on a tradition started by his predecessor.

Former prime minister Justin Trudeau made it his practice to answer all questions in the House of Commons on Wednesdays, a gesture meant to improve accountability within the chamber.

A source in the Prime Minister's Office confirms Carney will not carry on the same practice.

Trudeau said in 2017 that he thought it was important for all MPs to be able to ask questions of the prime minister, not just party leaders.

There was some debate at the time among other parties about whether the move would allow Trudeau to dodge questions on other days of the week.

Wednesday will see the first question period of the spring legislative session, following the election of House Speaker Francis Scarpaleggia on Monday and King Charles reading the speech from the throne on Tuesday.