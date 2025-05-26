CBC urges stricter CanCon rules for homegrown programming, foreign partners

Photo: The Canadian Press Anna Lambe as Siaja is seen in this handout image from episode 101 of the CBC series “North of North,” co-produced with APTN and Netflix. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-APTN, CBC, Netflix/Jasper Savage

CBC is urging Canada’s regulator to tighten restrictions around what constitutes Canadian screen content.

The public broadcaster says at least 60 per cent of key creative positions should be filled by Canadians, including the top two leads and director, writer and showrunner.

Under current rules, productions must earn at least six out of 10 points by filling key creative roles with Canadians — with only one Canadian required as director or writer, and one as a lead actor.

CBC executives including the head of English services appeared at a CRTC hearing this morning to stress the need for strong Canadian creative control, especially when collaborating with foreign partners.

They also say Canadians should own the copyright to Canadian productions.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission is in the midst of a two-week hearing with key industry players to update the Online Streaming Act, including what obligations should be imposed on foreign streaming giants like Netflix and Prime Video.

CBC series “North of North,” co-produced with APTN and Netflix, was repeatedly cited as a model of successful collaboration.

CBC said the series, developed over two years before Netflix joined, proves that strong Canadian-led projects can attract global partners without giving up intellectual property rights and key creative roles.

“(Foreign streamers) have benefited enormously from being here in this country and we look for opportunities through the system to be sure that they pay back and that they contribute and be a partner in a meaningful way,” Barbara Williams, CBC’s executive vice-president of English services, told the hearing Monday.

"And that's not about giving away some of our Canadian control — creative, financial or otherwise. It's about maintaining and holding on to what we have and finding ways for them to be a meaningful participant.”