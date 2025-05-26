Alberta changing rules to ensure only 'age appropriate' books in schools by fall

Photo: The Canadian Press New Minister of Education and Childcare, Demetrios Nicolaides, swears the oath of office in Calgary, Alta., Friday, May 16, 2025. Alberta is bringing in new rules this fall to ensure that only what it calls “age appropriate” books are available in school libraries. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta is bringing in new rules this fall to ensure that only what it calls “age appropriate” books are available in school libraries.

Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides says the move was spurred by four graphic coming-of-age novels depicting sexual, LGBTQ+ content found to be in circulation in public schools in Edmonton and Calgary.

Nicolaides says he was extremely concerned to learn such novels were available.

“Alberta’s government will begin work to develop new standards to guide school boards in selecting and managing materials with sexual content in their school library collections, and we’re looking for input from Albertans,” Nicolaides told a news conference in Calgary Monday.

“We want to ensure transparency for parents so that they know what is available in their school library and to have a process for complaints and concerns about book materials and other library materials.”

The government is launching an online survey for feedback over the next 12 days as it prepares the new provincewide standards, with the aim of the new rules being in place by September.

The survey closes June 6.

The province says school boards currently have varying standards when choosing library material, leading to concerns about whether effective safeguards are in place.

The rules will apply to public, separate, francophone, charter and independent schools, but not to public libraries.