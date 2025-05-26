Woman charged in fatal winter collision that killed two in northern Ontario

Photo: The Canadian Press An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on September 29, 2024.

Provincial police say a 36-year-old woman is facing multiple charges linked to a head-on collision that killed two people in January.

Ontario Provincial Police say emergency crews responded to the two-vehicle crash on Highway 17 in West Nipissing just after 11 a.m. on Jan. 23.

A 69-year-old person from Wawa was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, and a 74-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie later died in hospital.

Police said another person was treated for serious injuries at the hospital, while three others were treated at the scene with minor injuries.

The highway was closed in both directions for just over eight hours during the investigation.

Police say a woman from Sudbury was arrested and charged with several offences, including two counts of dangerous operation causing death and two counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm.