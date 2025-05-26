Canada Post says parcel volume is down 50% from last year amid overtime ban

Photo: The Canadian Press A Canada Post employee returns to a delivery depot in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024.

Canada Post says its parcel shipping volumes are down 50 per cent from this time last year as uncertainty about a work stoppage holds back orders.

The Crown corporation and its union were back at the bargaining table on the weekend hoping to settle a long-standing dispute over wages and other prospective changes aimed at keeping the struggling postal service afloat.

Canada Post says it's reviewing the union's answer to its latest offer, received Sunday, and will respond in short order.

In the meantime, a national ban on overtime continues as Canadian Union of Postal Workers members stop short of a full strike.

The postal service is warning of delays in mail delivery while overtime is off the table.

A Canada Post spokesperson blames "ongoing uncertainty" for the impact on the postal service's business and warns the labour disruption's impact on the Canadian economy will be greater.