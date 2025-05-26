264121
King Charles, Queen Camilla arrive in Canada ahead of throne speech

King and Queen arrive

King Charles has arrived in Canada for a short visit that will include reading the speech from the throne in Parliament on Tuesday.

A plane carrying the King and Queen Camilla landed in Ottawa shortly after 1 p.m.

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon were among those greeting the King and Queen at the airport.

An arrival guard from the Royal Canadian Dragoons was also on-hand to welcome the King and Queen.

This trip is the couple's first visit to Canada since the King's coronation two years ago.

King Charles will deliver the speech from the throne in the House of Commons on Tuesday, kicking off the spring legislative session.

