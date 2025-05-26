Students, staff in Walkerton return to school after crash killed students and coach

Photo: The Canadian Press Young people embrace near a memorial at Walkerton District Community School in Walkerton, Ont. on Sunday, May 25, 2025. On Friday, four students and a teacher from the school were killed in a car accident on the way back from a softball tournament in Dorchester, Ontario.

Students and staff heading back to school today in a central Ontario town can expect to see increased mental health resources as the community continues to grapple with the deaths of four students and a teacher.

Bluewater District School Board spokesperson Jamie Pettit says mental health and tragedy response teams are ready as students and staff return to Walkerton District Community School after an accident he described as a "horrible tragedy" claimed the lives of five people.

Matt Eckert, 33, and four teenage girls were killed in a crash when their SUV collided with a transport truck and another SUV just northeast of London, Ont. on Friday, while they were returning from a sporting event.

Ontario Provincial Police and the school board have not released the names of the students, but police say two girls were 16 and two were 17 years old.

Eckert was also an assistant coach with the Owen Sound NorthStars Junior B Lacrosse club.

Hundreds gathered at a vigil on Sunday evening outside the Walkerton school, where attendees lit candles and laid flowers.

Pettit says staff gathered ahead of students' return to school, where he says there will be a "lot of heavy lifting" required to help students through the initial stages of shock and grief.

"When you have five individuals in one event with a significant loss of life, it certainly does resonate and send a ripple throughout the community. I think the impact is going to be felt for a long time," Pettit said.