Carney lays out legislative agenda ahead of new Parliament this week

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks to the media as members of his new cabinet look on following a swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

Prime Minister Mark Carney delivered a speech intended to rally his Liberal caucus today that laid out his governing agenda for the re-opening of Parliament.

The Liberals briefly let the TV cameras and reporters into their first caucus meeting since winning the April 28 election to watch Carney address his new colleagues.

Carney says his government's immediate focus will be on affordability measures, such as quickly passing the tax cut he promised during the recent election.

He also says his ministers will immediately introduce legislation to fast-track infrastructure projects deemed to be in the national interest and bring in a bill to eliminate all federal barriers to free trade in Canada.

Carney promised it will be one of the busiest returns of Parliament in Canadian history -- even though the minority Parliament is only scheduled to sit for a month before it goes on a pre-scheduled summer break until September.

Parliament returns on Monday to elect a new Speaker for the House of Commons, followed by a throne speech on Tuesday to be delivered by King Charles III.