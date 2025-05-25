Ontario teacher killed in crash with students remembered as cherished coach, friend

Photo: The Canadian Press An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.

An Ontario teacher who was killed alongside four students in a car crash is being remembered as a cherished coach and friend.

The Owen Sound NorthStars Junior B Lacrosse club says they are "heartbroken and crushed" about the death of assistant coach Matt Eckert.

In a social media tribute, the team's general manager says 33-year-old Eckert had an indescribable connection with the players and was a best friend to other coaches.

"His infectious smile and caring heart are things that will never be forgotten. We love you so much Ecky," read the statement, attributed to club general manager Ethan Woods.

When reached by email, an executive for the lacrosse team says they were discussing the best way to honour Eckert that would also be respectful to his family and the other four families affected by the collision.

Eckert and four teenage students from Walkerton District Community School died on Friday when their SUV collided with a transport truck and another SUV just outside London, Ont. The local school board said they were returning from a sporting event in the area.

Two of the girls were 16 and two were 17, Ontario Provincial Police said.

The community, located about 150 kilometres northwest of Toronto, was expected to hold a candlelight vigil at the school on Sunday night. Social media posts circulated showing people who had placed running shoes and candles on their porches in tribute to the crash victims.

Several teachers posted pictures of the school's logo, a blue hawk in a geometric design, framed by a heart.

The school board and police have not released the names of the students or staff member killed in the crash.

Eckert is listed in the school's staff directory as a teacher. He was also identified as a member of the teachers' union in a social media post by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation.

The driver and passenger of the second SUV and the truck driver had minor injuries, police said.