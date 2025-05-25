Canada Post, union set to meet on Sunday as overtime ban stretches on

Photo: The Canadian Press People walk past the Canada Post facility in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Canada Post is set to meet with the postal workers' union on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

Canada Post says it is set to meet with negotiators from its union today as a national ban on overtime for postal workers stretches through the weekend.

A spokesperson for the postal service says today's meeting will be the first of the weekend.

A mediator will be on hand to work with the parties.

The meeting comes a few days after Canada Post presented its latest offers to the union, which included a hike in pay and plans to roll out a fleet of part-time workers.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has yet to offer a formal response to the proposals, but its request for a two-week "truce" to consider the deal was rejected by the employer.

Canada Post has warned of delays in mail service after the union issued a national ban on workers taking overtime late Thursday — stopping short of a full strike.