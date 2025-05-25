Canada Post, union set to meet on Sunday as overtime ban stretches on

Canada Post says it is set to meet with negotiators from its union today as a national ban on overtime for postal workers stretches through the weekend.
A spokesperson for the postal service says today's meeting will be the first of the weekend.
A mediator will be on hand to work with the parties.
The meeting comes a few days after Canada Post presented its latest offers to the union, which included a hike in pay and plans to roll out a fleet of part-time workers.
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has yet to offer a formal response to the proposals, but its request for a two-week "truce" to consider the deal was rejected by the employer.
Canada Post has warned of delays in mail service after the union issued a national ban on workers taking overtime late Thursday — stopping short of a full strike.