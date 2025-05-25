Conservatives will 'cooperate' with Liberals to end U.S. trade dispute: Poilievre

Photo: The Canadian Press Poilievre speaks to reporters outside of West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he's willing to work with the Liberals in Parliament on efforts to resolve the trade war with the United States.

Poilievre is meeting with the Conservative caucus on Sunday as they prepare to return to the House of Commons without him in the chamber.

His nearly 15-minute opening address to the party's MPs was open to media and laid out the Conservatives' priorities in the House of Commons for the spring session set to begin Monday.

Poilievre says the Conservatives owe it to Canadians who supported them in the last election to fight for change in the legislature and listed priorities that closely echo his pledges from the campaign.

But he also says he's told Prime Minister Mark Carney that Conservatives will "cooperate" anyway they can to bring an end to the trade dispute with the U.S.

The Conservatives won 144 seats in the April 28 election but Poilievre's was not one of them, so former party leader Andrew Scheer will stand in for Poilievre in the House of Commons until he can secure a seat in a byelection.

ORIGINAL: 6:45 a.m.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will address his caucus on Sunday as they prepare to return to the House of Commons without him in the chamber.

Poilievre's remarks are scheduled to be open to the media.

The Conservatives won 144 seats in the April 28 election but Poilievre's seat was not one of them.

Conservative Damien Kurek plans to temporarily give up his seat in Alberta to allow Poilievre to run there in a byelection.

In the meantime former party leader Andrew Scheer will serve as the leader of the Opposition in the House of Commons and Poilievre has appointed 73 people as critics on specific files.

Chris d'Entremont and Tom Kmiec are likely to spend part of the day lobbying their caucus mates for support in the election of the House speaker role, which will be the first order of business for MPs on Monday.