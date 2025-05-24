Montreal police arrest five in distraction theft probe targeting seniors, jewelry

Photo: The Canadian Press The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on July 8, 2020.

Montreal police say they've arrested five people in a rash of recent distraction thefts in which seniors were targeted for their jewelry.

The issue has risen in prominence in recent months, with police departments across the country -- including Vancouver, Ottawa and Toronto -- warning citizens about the practice earlier this year.

Montreal police say three men in their 30s and 40s and two women in their mid-30s were arrested last week, adding three of them appeared on charges of theft of less than $5,000 while the other two were released with conditions and will appear at a later date.

Police say thieves allegedly used a false pretence to approach their would-be victim, like asking for directions, and then would offer a worthless necklace or ring as a token of appreciation.

While doing so, they would allegedly steal the jewelry worn by the victim before quickly leaving the area in a vehicle.

Montreal police say seniors should be vigilant and stay alert around all strangers, prevent physical contact and refuse any gift offered.