Conservatives hold onto Windsor riding by four votes after recount

Photo: The Canadian Press An Elections Canada sign points the way to a polling station on federal election day in Chambly, Que., Monday, April 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Conservative Kathy Borrelli has won the Ontario riding of Windsor—Tecumseh—Lake Shore after a judicial recount confirmed her victory today by just four votes.

The Liberals called for a judicial recount, after the initial validated results following the election on April 28 saw incumbent Liberal Irek Kusmierczyk lose by 77 votes.

The recount began on Tuesday and the final results were announced this morning.

This result does not change the House of Commons seat count, but later on Friday the Liberals lost a Newfoundland and Labrador recount that reduced their seat count to 169.

The riding Terra Nova—The Peninsulas flipped to the Conservatives, with Jonathan Rowe being declared the victor by 12 votes. The recount was ordered after the original vote validation gave the Liberals a 12 vote lead.

The Conservatives now have 144 seats, the Bloc Québécois 22, the NDP has seven and the Green Party has one.

MPs return to Ottawa on Monday, and the first order of business will be electing a speaker.

King Charles is scheduled to give the speech from the throne on Tuesday.