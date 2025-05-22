A delegation of U.S. senators is in Ottawa to meet with Prime Minister Carney

Photo: The Canadian Press Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., heads to a closed-door meeting with fellow Democrats on Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Five United States senators are in Ottawa today for meetings with the Liberal government, including Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The delegation includes Democrats Jeanne Shaheen, Tim Kaine, Amy Klobuchar and Peter Welch, and Republican Kevin Cramer.

They're expected to meet with the ministers of foreign affairs, national defence and industry, as well as the Business Council of Canada.

A release from the U.S. Senate foreign relations committee says the group plans to stress “deep and bipartisan support” for a strong partnership between Canada and the U.S.

It says Sen. Shaheen, who is leading the delegation, will talk about the trading relationship between the two countries, including the integrated supply chains in the automotive and defence industries.

Shaheen also plans to cover the “deep” security cooperation between the two countries, the release says.