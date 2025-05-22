Nearly one in three non-profit workers burnt out and food insecure, survey suggests

Photo: The Canadian Press Anouk Bertner, executive director of Future of Good, is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Future of Good

A survey of 1,116 employees at non-profit organizations across Canada indicates more than one-third of workers regularly feel burnt out and exhausted.

The Changemaker Wellbeing Index, published Thursday, says 36 per cent of workers said they were struggling with issues such as anxiety, poor job satisfaction and insufficient household incomes.

The survey was conducted between Feb. 21 and March 14 by Toronto-based Environics Research on behalf of media company Future of Good.

Thirty-four per cent of respondents at community non-profits said they were food insecure, and 20 per cent said they were likely to quit in the next six months.

Workers at social service non-profits and those in the arts and culture sector reported the lowest levels of well-being.

Anouk Bertner with Future of Good says the report is intended to provide hard data that could help prompt change in the non-profit sector.