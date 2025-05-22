Carney 'devastated and appalled' by killing of 2 Israeli embassy staff in Washington

Photo: AP Flowers and candles are pictured on Thursday, May 22, 2025, in Washington D.C., as law enforcement work the scene after two staff members at the Israeli Embassy in Washington were shot and killed outside the Capital Jewish Museum.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said he is "devastated and appalled" by the killing of two Israeli embassy staff in Washington on Wednesday.

The two staff members were leaving an event at a Jewish museum when they were shot and killed. Police said the suspect yelled, "Free, free Palestine" after his arrest.

The two people killed were identified as Yaron Lischinsky, an Israeli citizen, and Sarah Milgrim, an American. Yechiel Leiter, the Israeli ambassador to the United States, said they were a young couple about to be engaged.

They were leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum when the suspect, who had been seen pacing outside the museum, approached a group of four people and opened fire, Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith told a news conference.

In a post on social media, Carney said this was a targeted attack on the Jewish community and condemned it "in the strongest terms."

"My prayers are with Yaron and Sarah, their grieving loved ones, and the entire Jewish community," he said.

In her own social media post, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said antisemitism and the "violence and fear it brings are beyond deplorable and must stop."

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Lischinsky and Milgrim "had lives of promise" that were cut short when they were "targeted and killed, simply because they were Jewish."

"Antisemitism is the world’s most enduring form of hatred. We see it rear its ugly head close to home here in Canada as well, with violence, vandalism, and intimidation in our communities," he said on social media.

"We must speak the truth, stand with the Jewish community, and unite to erase this hatred from Canada and the entire world."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Thursday he was shocked by the attack.

“We are witnessing the terrible price of antisemitism and wild incitement against Israel,” he said in a media statement.

Israel's Ambassador to Canada Iddo Moed said his heart and prayers are with his colleagues "at this very sad time."

In a social media post, he said antisemitism must be fought "head on. By everyone. At all times. Everywhere."

In response to the shooting, York Regional Police north of Toronto said they'll be increasing their presence around synagogues and other places of worship, as well as at schools and community centres.

"There is no immediate threat to our region and these patrols are in place to support all members of our community," police said.

Toronto Police said Thursday they also have increased patrols and will have a "visible presence" across the city. Police also said they'll be present at Sunday's Walk for Israel event in Toronto and that "anyone who attempts to incite violence or target others based on race, religion, or any other factor will face immediate and decisive action.

"Acts of hate will not be tolerated."

Canada's Ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman said on social media the killings were "a horrible attack of hatred and antisemitism."

"I, together with all of my Embassy of Canada colleagues, offer our deep and sincere condolences to the family and friends of the victims. Canada condemns antisemitism in all its forms."

Advocacy organization B’nai Brith Canada said in a statement the shooting is "what happens when hate is allowed to flourish."

"This wasn’t just an attack on two innocent people. It was the bloody consequence of a culture that has normalized antisemitic hatred under the banner of activism," the group said in a media statement.

"Canada’s leaders must act — not with statements, but with consequences — against those who incite, radicalize, and poison our public spaces with hate."