Prime Minister Mark Carney sworn in as MP for Ottawa riding of Nepean

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks with media during a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has been officially sworn in as MP for the Ottawa riding of Nepean.

Carney swore allegiance to King Charles in the ceremony, which took place on Parliament Hill this morning.

Carney said he will do his best to represent his constituents.

The prime minister was given a special lapel pin that is worn by MPs for security access in Ottawa.

Parliament returns on Monday and King Charles will read the speech from the throne in the Senate chamber on Tuesday.

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive for a short visit to Canada on Monday.