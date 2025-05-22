Police shoot 50-year-old man in Collingwood, Ont., SIU investigating

Photo: The Canadian Press The logo of the Ontario Special Investigations Unit is pictured in Toronto on Friday, April 12, 2024.

Ontario's police watchdog says it is investigating after an officer shot and injured 50-year-old man in Collingwood.

The Special Investigations Unit says the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon near a residence on Rhonda Road.

The SIU says the man was taken to hospital, where he remained as of Wednesday night.

Ontario Provincial Police say its officers were called to Rhonda Road for reports of a disturbance before the shooting.

The SIU investigates when someone is shot at, seriously injured, sexually assaulted or killed by police.

Collingwood is 150 kilometres north of Toronto, on the shore of Georgian Bay.