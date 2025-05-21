Carney says Canada in talks with U.S. on 'Golden Dome' missile defence

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks with media in Rome at the Official Residence of the Canadian Ambassador to Italy on Sunday, May 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada is looking at participating in U.S. President Donald Trump's new Golden Dome missile defence program.

Carney says high-level discussions are underway, but he did not provide a figure on how much Canada might contribute to the project.

Carney told reporters that Canada is aware it has the ability to complete the "Golden Dome" with investments and partnership.

He says these are military decisions, and that the government will "evaluate accordingly."

Trump said Monday that the Canadian government contacted his administration indicating it wants to join the program and that he will work with Ottawa to ensure it contributes its "fair share" to the program.

In a later statement, the Prime Minister's Office confirmed the Golden Dome discussed as part of a renewed security and economic partnership with the U.S.