Alberta reports 19 new cases of measles, surpassing 500 infections

Photo: The Canadian Press An Alberta Health Services sign is pictured outside the Rockyview General Hospital in Calgary, Thursday, March 20, 2025. Alberta has now seen more than 500 cases of measles since early March. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta has seen more than 500 cases of measles since early March, as 19 more cases of the highly contagious disease have been confirmed.

The province says all but one of the new cases are in southern Alberta, the area that has seen more than 70 per cent of all cases.

Government data shows close to 80 per cent of Alberta's total cases have been reported in children, including 157 in those under the age of five.

As of earlier this month, 35 people had been hospitalized, and an Alberta Health spokesperson says one is currently in intensive care.

Measles symptoms include fever, coughing, runny nose, red eyes and a blotchy, red rash that appears three to seven days after the fever starts.

The province is encouraging Albertans to get vaccinated against measles and has launched a hotline people can call to learn more about getting immunized.