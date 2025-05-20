Trump says his Golden Dome missile defence program will include Canada

Photo: The Canadian Press President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

U.S. President Donald Trump says his plan for a missile defence shield includes collaboration with Canada.

Discussing aspects of his "Golden Dome" defence plan in the Oval Office today, Trump says that Canada "called" and wants to be involved.

The president says it "automatically" makes sense to include America's northern neighbour but insists Canada will "pay their fair share."

Canada and the United States already work together through the North American Aerospace Defense Command, called NORAD.

Trump says the missile defence program is expected to cost $175 billion and be completed within three years.

The announcement comes after Trump repeatedly complained about Canada’s spending on defence.