Canada Post workers issue strike notice, poised to hit picket lines Friday

Canada Post says it has received strike notices from the union representing some 55,000 postal workers, with operations poised to shut down by the end of the week.

The Crown corporation says the union informed it that employees plan to hit the picket line starting Friday morning at midnight.

A work stoppage would affect millions of residents and businesses who typically receive more than two billion letters and roughly 300 million parcels a year via the service.

Canada Post says the disruption would deepen the company’s grave financial situation and both sides should focus on hammering out a deal.

Earlier on Monday, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers said in an email it was "still in the process of trying to negotiate collective agreements" for its members, including nearly 23,000 mail carriers.

On Friday, a report on Canada Post highlighted its flagging business model and recommended foundational changes, including phasing out daily door-to-door letter mail delivery for individual residences.