Canada, U.K., France warn of concrete actions against Israel over military expansion

Photo: The Canadian Press Displaced Palestinians flee from Khan Younis, Gaza, amid the ongoing Israeli military offensive in the area, on Monday, May 19, 2025.

The leaders of Canada, the United Kingdom and France are condemning Israel's expansion of military operations and threatening to take concrete actions.

A joint statement called Sunday's announcement that Israel will allow a basic quantity of food into Gaza "wholly inadequate."

It says the level of human suffering in Gaza is "intolerable."

The three countries’ statement says they have always supported Israel's right to defend itself against terrorism but called the escalation disproportionate.

Foreign ministers from the three countries, as well as many others, also released a joint statement today calling on Israel to allow a full resumption of aid into Gaza immediately.

They called for the United Nations and humanitarian organizations to work independently and impartially to deliver aid to Gaza.