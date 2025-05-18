Three children dead, another hospitalized in suspected drunk driving crash in Toronto

Photo: The Canadian Press A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Police in Toronto say three children are dead after a suspected impaired driving crash near Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Police say the crash happened just after midnight on Sunday on the eastbound offramp at Renforth Drive and Highway 401, when a stopped vehicle with six people in it was hit by another vehicle.

Two children were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a third child was confirmed dead at hospital.

Two adults and a fourth child were taken to hospital.

Police say a 19-year-old man was arrested and faces impaired driving charges.