Three children dead, another hospitalized in suspected drunk driving crash in Toronto

Police in Toronto say three children are dead after a suspected impaired driving crash near Toronto Pearson International Airport.
Police say the crash happened just after midnight on Sunday on the eastbound offramp at Renforth Drive and Highway 401, when a stopped vehicle with six people in it was hit by another vehicle.
Two children were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say a third child was confirmed dead at hospital.
Two adults and a fourth child were taken to hospital.
Police say a 19-year-old man was arrested and faces impaired driving charges.