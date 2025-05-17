Kingston man charged with first-degree murder in what police allege is a femicide

Photo: The Canadian Press A police car is shown in Kingston, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.

Kingston police say they are investigating a potential act of intimate partner violence after arresting a man who is alleged to have killed a woman.

Police say they responded to a home in the city’s west end on Friday afternoon after a report of a disturbance.

They say a male suspect had barricaded himself inside a home on Berrywood Crescent when they arrived at the scene.

They say they found a 25-year-old woman suffering from several injuries when they entered the home, and she later died of her injuries at a local hospital.

Police say the 26-year-old suspect who was inside the home when they arrived was taken into custody and has been charged with first-degree murder.

Police say they are considering the death to be a femicide, which refers to the killing of women and girls because of their gender, and investigators ask anyone with information about the case to come forward.