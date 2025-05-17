Human remains found in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory: OPP

Photo: The Canadian Press An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa.

Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating after human remains were found in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, located on the Bay of Quinte.

Police say shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday officers responded to the discovery of human remains near Highway 49 between Old Highway 2 and Lower Slash Road.

They say the remains appear to have been there for an extended period of time.

Police say the investigation is in the initial stages and they are working with the OPP Forensic Identification Services Unit Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Police do not believe there is any risk to public safety but warn that people can expect an increased police presence in the area.

They ask anyone with information that could help the investigation to contact the Lennox and Addington County OPP detachment.