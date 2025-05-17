Carney to meet Zelenskyy in Rome and attend Pope's inaugural mass Sunday

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney is greeted by Cristiano Gallo, Italy’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation as he arrives Saturday, May 17, 2025 in Rome, Italy.

Prime Minister Mark Carney landed in Rome Saturday, where he is meeting with other world leaders and will attend the inaugural mass of Pope Leo XIV on Sunday.

Carney, a devout Catholic, is making his first official visit to the Vatican. He did not attend the funeral of Pope Francis as it took place two days before the federal election last month.

Carney is scheduled to meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Saturday after meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarrella earlier in the day.

He’s also expected to sit down with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Sunday, part of a concerted effort to meet with other G7 leaders ahead of the global summit Canada is hosting in Kananaskis, Alta., next month.

The prime minister is also scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Saturday.

Zelenskyy – who is also in Rome to attend the papal inauguration – spoke with Carney by phone after the prime minister's election win.

Carney, who was greeted on the tarmac by Canadian Ambassador to Italy Elissa Goldberg and Canada’s Ambassador to the Holy See Joyce Napier as well as other officials, will wrap his first day in Rome with a meeting with European Union President Ursula von der Leyen.

A delegation of 13 Liberal MPs, who are Catholic or represent ridings with a large Catholic base, is also travelling with Carney.

Former cabinet minister Jean-Yves Duclos, Nova Scotia MP Jaime Battiste and Ottawa MPs Mona Fortier and Marie-France Lalonde are among those on the trip.

Senators Toni Varone and Tony Loffreda are also part of the Canadian delegation, as are Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak and Métis National Council President Victoria Pruden.