Carney reaffirms Canadian support for Ukraine in first meeting with Zelenskyy

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney is greeted by Cristiano Gallo, Italy’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation as he arrives Saturday, May 17, 2025 in Rome, Italy.

UPDATE: 1:10 p.m.

Prime Minister Mark Carney reaffirmed Canada's "steadfast and unwavering support" for Ukraine in his first meeting with the country's president on Saturday in Rome.

His meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy was one of several sitdowns with world leaders taking place in the Italian capital, where Carney — a devout Catholic — has travelled to attend the inaugural mass of Pope Leo XIV. The Prime Minister is making a concerted effort to meet with other G7 leaders ahead of the global summit Canada is hosting in Kananaskis, Alta., next month.

During his meeting with Zelenskyy at Canada's Official Residence to the Italian Republic, Carney said Canadian support for Ukraine extends to the president's leadership.

"We admire your commitment to peace, as you’ve demonstrated it again this week," he said, referring to peace talks between the two sides in Turkey earlier this week. "... There can be no peace without the full support and participation of Ukraine, and that you have our absolute support."

Zelenskyy, dressed in all black with a short-sleeve collared shirt, thanked Carney for his words and immediately extended an invitation to visit Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also offered some remarks on the recent peace talks, which he attended but Russian President Vladamir Putin did not.

“I think that it’s important when two sides want to finish the war. We really waited for (Russian Prime Minister Vladimir) Putin, and he didn’t come,” Zelenskyy said, adding Putin was “afraid of bilateral, just direct talks.”

Carney said he's looking-forward to hosting Zelenskyy at the G7 meeting next month.

The Prime Minister also met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at her official residence earlier in the day.

He was greeted with a red-carpet reception at Chigi Palace — a 16th century building which once hosted a concert performed by a teenage Mozart in 1770 — with a 50-member Italian honour guard standing in formation as a band played the Italian and Canadian national anthems.

This weekend's trip marks Carney's first foreign visit since his win in last month's federal election.

He made a brief excursion to Europe in the interval between securing the Liberal party leadership and assuming the office of Prime Minister and the start of the election campaign. Carney did not attend the funeral of Leo's successor Pope Francis, as it took place days before Canadians went to the polls. His presence at the new pontiff's inaugural mass will mark his first official visit to the Vatican.

A delegation of 13 Liberal MPs, who are Catholic or represent ridings with a large Catholic base, is also travelling with Carney.

Former cabinet minister Jean-Yves Duclos, Nova Scotia MP Jaime Battiste and Ottawa MPs Mona Fortier and Marie-France Lalonde are among those on the trip.

Senators Toni Varone and Tony Loffreda are also part of the Canadian delegation, as are Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak and Métis National Council President Victoria Pruden.

ORIGINAL: 6:15 a.m.

