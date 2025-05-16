Alberta Premier Danielle Smith shuffles her cabinet, splits health portfolio

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Minister of Justice Mickey Amery make their way to the swearing-in of her cabinet, in Edmonton, Friday, June 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has announced an overhaul of several government ministries, creating two new health services portfolios and replacing her Indigenous relations minister.

Former health minister Adriana LaGrange has been sworn in as minister of primary and preventative health services, while former jobs minister Matt Jones is in charge of hospital and surgical health services.

Previous Indigenous relations minister Rick Wilson is now minister of mental health and addiction.

He replaces Dan Williams, who moves to municipal affairs.

Rajan Sawhney will head Indigenous relations.

Smith says the shuffle was needed to fill the vacancy left by former municipal affairs minister Ric McIver, who is taking on the role of Speaker of the assembly.

"Once you move one cabinet minister, you have to start moving a few others," Smith said Friday before the swearing-in ceremony with Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani.

Former Speaker Nathan Cooper left the job earlier this week and is stepping down this summer as the United Conservative Party member for Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills to become the province's new representative in Washington.

The move created a ripple throughout ministries while Smith's government is in the midst of major health-care system restructure and separatist talk has soured Indigenous relations in the province.

Former tourism minister Joseph Schow is taking over the jobs, economy, trade and immigration file from Jones.

Other long-time ministers are taking on extra responsibilities.

Demetrios Nicolaides is adding child care to his portfolio, becoming minister of education and childcare.

Former seniors, community and social services minister Jason Nixon, who has oversight of the new Assisted Living Alberta agency, is now minister of assisted living and social services.

There are also some new faces.

Andrew Boitchenko, who was previously the parliamentary secretary for Indigenous relations, is minister of tourism and sport. And Calgary-Fish Creek legislature member Myles McDougall is advanced education minister, taking over from Sawhney.

Grant Hunter, who served as a minister under former premier Jason Kenney, is associate minister of water. He also takes over as chief government whip from Shane Getson.

Mohammed Yaseen, formerly the minister of immigration and multiculturalism, is the associate minister of multiculturalism.