Carney travelling to Rome to join other world leaders at Pope's inaugural mass

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney gestures toward his cabinet, not seen, as he prepares to speak to reporters following a swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to depart Canada Friday night for his first official trip to the Vatican, where he will attend Pope Leo XIV's inaugural mass on Sunday.

Carney is a devout Catholic but was unable to attend Pope Francis's funeral on April 26 because it fell two days before the federal election.

The inaugural mass, which serves as a swearing-in of sorts for a new Pope, is drawing many international leaders and Carney is expected to have bilateral meetings with several of them during the trip.

U.S. Vice-President JD Vance, French Prime Minister François Bayrou and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese are among those who have confirmed they're attending. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prince Edward will also be in attendance.

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak and Métis National Council president Victoria Pruden are travelling with the Canadian delegation.

Pruden is calling on the Vatican's Amina Mundi Museum to return Métis cultural artifacts in its collection.

"We are asking the Vatican to work with Métis knowledge-keepers, historians and experts to identify which items in their collection belong to our people and to return them," Pruden said in a media statement.

"These artifacts were taken during eras of profound injustice. Their return is an essential step in advancing reconciliation and repairing the deep harms caused by colonial policies, including the role the Church played in the residential school system."

Indigenous leaders previously called upon the late Pope Francis to return the artifacts. In 2023 he promised to do so but it hasn't happened yet.

Pope Leo, still new to the role, has not said yet whether he will honour that pledge.

In an address to diplomats posted by the Vatican Friday morning, Pope Leo reaffirmed the Church's efforts to "reach out to and embrace all individuals and all peoples on the Earth" through peace, justice and truth.

"I believe that religions and interreligious dialogue can make a fundamental contribution to fostering a climate of peace. This naturally requires full respect for religious freedom in every country, since religious experience is an essential dimension of the human person," he said.

"Without it, it is difficult, if not impossible, to bring about the purification of the heart necessary for building peaceful relationships."

Woodhouse Nepinak said in a media statement Friday she welcomes the Pope's message of "peace and bridge-building among all people."

“I am honoured to attend the inaugural mass on behalf of First Nations across this country and repeat our invitation for His Holiness to continue the important work of reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, especially those who suffered the harms of residential schools," she said.

The inaugural mass will likely be the first time Leo enters or leaves St. Peter's Square in the "popemobile."

Leo will also receive a fisherman's ring in honour of Saint Peter, the first pope, which is made with gold and engraved with a boat and the new pope's name. That ring will be destroyed when Leo either dies or resigns.

He will also receive a small strip of lambswool to be placed over his shoulders — a symbol of his role as a shepherd of the church's flock.

Between 150,000 and 200,000 people are expected to attend the mass.