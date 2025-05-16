First-degree murder trial in Quebec truck attack set to hear first witnesses

Photo: The Canadian Press Steeve Gagnon is escorted by police into court in Amqui, Que., Tuesday, March 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

A jury trial for a man charged with killing three people with a truck in eastern Quebec is expected to hear from its first witnesses today.

Forty-year-old Steeve Gagnon faces five charges, including three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Gagnon turned himself in to police after a truck struck pedestrians on a main street of Amqui, Que., in March 2023, killing three men and injuring nine other people.

The town is about 350 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

Fourteen jurors were selected on the first day of his trial on Thursday, but one will need to be replaced this morning before the trial hears from the first witnesses.

The trial is presided over by Quebec Superior Justice Louis Dionne and is being heard in Rimouski, Que., also northeast of the provincial capital.